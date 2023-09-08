Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.65. 2,365,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,137,041. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average is $116.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

