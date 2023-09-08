Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $52,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $760.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

