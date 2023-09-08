Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 62,648 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,648 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries makes up about 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.13% of EnPro Industries worth $89,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NPO stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,351. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

