Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 161,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $183,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $80.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

