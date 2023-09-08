Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.41% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $69,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $834,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.