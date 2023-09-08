Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,577 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $157,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $286.37 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

