Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $74.20 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,977 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.64% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $74,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after acquiring an additional 306,755 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 327.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 319,574 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 136,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $114.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.