Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

