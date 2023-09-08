Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $70,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $599.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

