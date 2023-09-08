Financial Architects Inc Has $689,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $137.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.