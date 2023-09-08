Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $78.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Progressive were worth $78,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

