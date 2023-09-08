Vox Royalty (VOXR) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vox Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Vox Royalty Competitors -42.58% -6.80% -1.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 745 3065 3882 95 2.43

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vox Royalty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 260.45%. Given Vox Royalty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vox Royalty and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million $330,000.00 -100.00 Vox Royalty Competitors $1.67 billion -$46.33 million -12.10

Vox Royalty’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 114.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vox Royalty peers beat Vox Royalty on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.