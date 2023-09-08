Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $82.08 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 399,175 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.25% of D.R. Horton worth $82,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

DHI stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.