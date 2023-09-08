Financial Architects Inc Has $649,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.74 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.69.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.53.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

