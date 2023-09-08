Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.46

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.49. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 4,203 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WDH

Waterdrop Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $547.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Waterdrop by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.