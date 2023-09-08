Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.49. 19,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

