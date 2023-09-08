Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Cavco Industries worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,751,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.03. 2,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.65. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

