Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 53,580 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,580 shares during the period. CTS comprises about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CTS by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CTS during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 49.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $3,854,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

