Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down to $143.99

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $143.99, but opened at $140.78. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $141.25, with a volume of 50,665 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.65.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.