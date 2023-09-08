Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Core & Main updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Core & Main stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200,632 shares of company stock worth $485,414,404. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

