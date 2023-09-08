UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Announces Earnings Results

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. UiPath has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,404,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,697,000 after buying an additional 1,893,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.