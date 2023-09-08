Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.5-102.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.29 million. Yext also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

Yext Stock Down 27.9 %

YEXT opened at $6.55 on Friday. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.76.

View Our Latest Report on YEXT

Insider Activity at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yext by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yext by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.