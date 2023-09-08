Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $96-97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.18 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.20-$0.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Intapp Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,854.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,740.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 14,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $639,146.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,691 shares in the company, valued at $941,854.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,858. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

