GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GameStop Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GME opened at $18.89 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GameStop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $468,867.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nir Vinay Patel sold 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $468,867.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,106,619 shares in the company, valued at $25,751,024.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

