MML Investors Services LLC Buys 6,178 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after buying an additional 91,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7 %

NOC stock opened at $430.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $421.73 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.40.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

