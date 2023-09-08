Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $601,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 326,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 439.6% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

ES opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.