GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,898 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $20.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

