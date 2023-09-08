Reviewing BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BlueLinx has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlueLinx and Titan Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueLinx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Titan Machinery 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

BlueLinx presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.09%. Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.24%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than BlueLinx.

This table compares BlueLinx and Titan Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueLinx $4.45 billion 0.18 $296.18 million $14.52 5.97 Titan Machinery $2.21 billion 0.29 $101.87 million $5.19 5.52

BlueLinx has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlueLinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of BlueLinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of BlueLinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlueLinx and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueLinx 3.80% 23.13% 9.03% Titan Machinery 4.78% 21.99% 9.60%

Summary

BlueLinx beats Titan Machinery on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects. It also provides various value-added services and solutions to customers and suppliers. The company serves dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

