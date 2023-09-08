Nwam LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,419 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,846,593 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $293,898,000 after buying an additional 1,377,277 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.79 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.