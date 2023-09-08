Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Boosted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157,900 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 6.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.13% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $33,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 463,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 241,294 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 37.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $4,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.0 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 1,045,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

