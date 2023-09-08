Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 204.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.