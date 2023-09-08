GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up 5.6% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

