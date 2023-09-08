GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 451,950 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 514.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,950 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ACI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,308. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

