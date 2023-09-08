Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned about 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $188,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. 129,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,810. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

