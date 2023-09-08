Traders Buy Large Volume of Travere Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,393% compared to the typical daily volume of 413 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 174,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,655. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $98,954. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.