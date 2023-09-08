Inari Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,056% compared to the average volume of 346 put options.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,251,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,683 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 95,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

