Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sean Michael Walters Sells 6,520 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $781,278.12.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1,669.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

