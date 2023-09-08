Traders Buy Large Volume of ZTO Express (Cayman) Put Options (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,027 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 281% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.
Shares of NYSE ZTO remained flat at $24.29 during midday trading on Friday. 612,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
