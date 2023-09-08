Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,875,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,508,000 after buying an additional 171,007 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 66.6% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 224,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.86.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.58. The stock had a trading volume of 87,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

