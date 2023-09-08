Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $283,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,301 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 899,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,204. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.56.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

