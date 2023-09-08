2,000 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Bought by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.05. 116,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -202.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,106 shares of company stock valued at $18,197,796. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.