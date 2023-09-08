Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $328,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enovix by 141.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 568,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

