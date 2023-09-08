Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $270,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. 5,611,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,771. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.