32,000 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Fastly Stock Down 0.2 %

FSLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,654. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at $149,295,370.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $26,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 467,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,399 shares of company stock worth $7,096,767 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

