Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,547,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 420,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,069. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.18. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $170.87 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.