Deuterium Capital Management LLC Invests $262,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insulet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,547,000.
Insider Transactions at Insulet
In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on PODD
Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.13. The stock had a trading volume of 420,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,069. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.18. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $170.87 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- AI 2.0 is here: How to Invest in a generational opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Baker Hughes, Pioneer, Diamondback: Energy Stocks on the Rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.