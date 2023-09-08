Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,934 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 13,356,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,003,883. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613,619 shares of company stock worth $49,216,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

