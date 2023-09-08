25,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 944.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. 2,131,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,006,094. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $57.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
