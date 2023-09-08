Deuterium Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.9% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.23. 441,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

