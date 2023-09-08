Deuterium Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,745 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up 2.0% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Natixis acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 19,086,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,062,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

