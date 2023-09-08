Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys 106,380 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for approximately 1.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of Ambev stock remained flat at $2.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,907,504. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

